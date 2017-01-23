Sewage overflows from manhole into a Fanno Creek tributary - KPTV - FOX 12

Sewage overflows from manhole into a Fanno Creek tributary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Sewage overflowed from a manhole into an unnamed tributary of Fanno Creek on Monday.

Sewer maintenance crews determined that 750 gallons of sewage flowed from the manhole, located on Southwest 32nd Avenue near Southwest Nebraska Street. The sewage traveled to a nearby storm drain and into a Fanno Creek tributary.

Maintenance crews were able to stop the flow. They are continuing to investigate the cause.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the tributary and nearby Fanno Creek for the next 48 hours.

