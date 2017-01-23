Police: Demand note used in Vancouver bank robbery

Vancouver police are searching for a man that robbed a bank late Monday afternoon.

Police said at 4:30 p.m. they responded to a bank robbery report at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1800 Main Street.

When police arrived on scene they learned the suspect passed a noted demanding money and then left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, brown eyes, brown and gray hair, with a mustache and full beard.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department.

