Hillsboro carjacking suspect arrested on Highway 26

Deputies arrested a carjacking suspect after a short pursuit on Highway 26 Monday night.

Police said at 6:10 p.m. they were called to Baseline Road and 8th Avenue on the report of a carjacking.

According to police, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was getting into her 2016 Subaru when she was approached by a man who ordered her to "get out of the car." The victim complied and the suspect left the scene in her vehicle.

Police tracked down the vehicle in the area of Cornell Road and Brookwood Street but lost sight of the vehicle. It was later spotted traveling at a high rate of speed by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on Hwy 26 eastbound.

WCSO deputies deployed spike strips that flatten the vehicles tires and caused it to become inoperable on Hwy 26 near Bethany Boulevard.

The suspect fled the vehicle and was captured by deputies in the center median on Hwy 26 at Bethany Blvd.

Alexis Barajas-Alfaro, 21, of Portland, was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail. He is being charged with robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle, elude, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

