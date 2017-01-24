Portland police arrest man in connection with November riot - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police arrest man in connection with November riot

Posted: Updated:
Samuel Kusaj, jail booking photo Samuel Kusaj, jail booking photo
Photo: Portland Police Bureau Photo: Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police Bureau detectives on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man who they say was involved in the protest and riot that took place in downtown Portland last November. 

Samuel Kusaj was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the third degree, riot and criminal mischief in the first degree (three counts).

Police say the charges are the result of vandalisms at Broadway Toyota in northeast Portland, Bank of America and Chase Bank in the Pearl District, and an assault in downtown Portland.

They say Kusaj was identified after extensive investigation and tips from the community, including photos that were shared anonymously. Detectives served a search warrant Monday evening at his residence in southeast Portland in connection with the investigation. 

Kusaj is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Multnomah County court. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.