Portland police arrest man in connection with November riot

Portland Police Bureau detectives on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man who they say was involved in the protest and riot that took place in downtown Portland last November.

Samuel Kusaj was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the third degree, riot and criminal mischief in the first degree (three counts).

Police say the charges are the result of vandalisms at Broadway Toyota in northeast Portland, Bank of America and Chase Bank in the Pearl District, and an assault in downtown Portland.

They say Kusaj was identified after extensive investigation and tips from the community, including photos that were shared anonymously. Detectives served a search warrant Monday evening at his residence in southeast Portland in connection with the investigation.

Kusaj is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Multnomah County court.

