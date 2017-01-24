Local activists demand Police Chief Mike Marshman be fired after Friday nights protest

Local activists are warning Mayor Ted Wheeler that if the chief of police is not fired by Tuesday, they plan to block off city streets and bridges starting as early as Wednesday morning.

A few self-proclaimed activists sent out statement to the media and Mayor Wheeler's office on Monday morning that detailed concerns about the actions of Portland police.

One person wrote:

"The Portland Police used government trained marksmen to brazenly shoot peaceful protesters in the face with rubber bullets and turned Pioneer Courthouse Square into a teargas saturated futuristic war zone."

If you recall, police documented the protest live on Twitter. They sent out a number of tweets describing the protest as 'unlawful.' At one point they tweeted:

Police encourage peaceful protesters to leave, due to projectiles being thrown at ofcs and crowd trying to cross bridges illegally. #J20PDX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2017

Despite their efforts to remain transparent, the Independent Police Review received 12 commendations and 10 complaints for the actions of the Portland Police Bureau.

One couple said police hit them with rubber bullets as they walked from their anniversary dinner back to their motel. They told the media they were not involved in the protest and plan to take legal action.

We reached out to the Mayor's Office who sent us this statement:

"The vast majority of participants in demonstrations were there for one reason - to peacefully demonstrate. Unfortunately, in any gathering of this size there is always the potential that some will have different goals - to incite conflict and confrontation. No one likes to see the use of crowd control devices. I certainly don't. When these devices are used, I want to be sure that they are used under the proper circumstances. Early indications are that their use on Friday night was appropriate. I will of course review post-action reports to make sure that was the case."

