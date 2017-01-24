Man steals package off front porch of Damascus home

FOX 12's Most Wanted was caught on camera stealing a package from the front porch of a Damascus home.

The homeowner said he was surprised that someone had the guts to steal something in broad daylight, especially in a quiet, safe neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured in front of Scott Detweiler's garage has him stumped.

"I’m surprised they didn't stop at the street and run out, get it and go back. It's gutsy to go up to someone's driveway," said Detweiler.

As a small business owner, he expedited a package for a customer to his house near Southeast 172nd and Sunnyside in Damascus.

"I was trying to do a good deed," said Detweiler.

On Monday afternoon, that good deed was ruined when two people inside a red Sedan pulled up to Detweiler's house and stole the package.

In surveillance video, a man in a white beanie and Blazers jersey is seen getting out of the car, walking up to the front porch and taking the package.

The item inside is worth $200 to $300, but it's a very specific product.

"Just scrap metal. You can't sell it on Craigslist or anything," said Detweiler.

Detweiler orders parts and packages often, but said this is the first time someone stole them. And because of this thief, Detweiler said he'll change the way he does business.

"Yeah for parts like this I'll just ship to the wholesaler at my shop. I can't have people come into my home committing crimes like that," Detweiler said.

Detweiler hopes the people who took the package will do the right thing and return it.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is looking into the case.

