On the Go with Joe at the Coffee Beer Invitational - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Coffee Beer Invitational

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Northeast Portland getting a look at a special event that combines two of Portland’s favorite beverages: coffee and beer. 

The Coffee Beer Invitational gives local brewers the opportunity to make special beers that utilize coffee in different ways.

This year, the event will also be featuring coffee ciders.

The invitational takes place Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goose Hollow Inn. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.