On the Go with Joe at the Coffee Beer Invitational

Joe V. was in Northeast Portland getting a look at a special event that combines two of Portland’s favorite beverages: coffee and beer.

The Coffee Beer Invitational gives local brewers the opportunity to make special beers that utilize coffee in different ways.

This year, the event will also be featuring coffee ciders.

The invitational takes place Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goose Hollow Inn.

