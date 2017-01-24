Police: Predatory sex offender had drunk child in car; more victims suspected

A predatory sex offender was stopped near Highway 30 in Scappoose with a drunk child in his car, according to police.

The traffic stop occurred on Johnson's Landing Road at 1:07 a.m. Jan. 12.

Officers identified the driver as Gerald Ryan Davis, 33, a known sex offender. The officers said there was an intoxicated juvenile passenger in the backseat of his car.

An investigation ensued and Davis was arrested on charges of unlawful contact with a child, third-degree sex abuse, harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, furnishing alcohol to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Tuesday, the Scappoose Police Department reported that detectives believe there may be more victims of Davis who have not yet come forward, due to his most recent arrest and prior criminal history.

According to the state of Oregon sex offender registry, Davis, of Scappoose, was convicted of third-degree sex abuse in 2012 involving a child who he gave alcohol to on several occasions.

Anyone with information on other potential victims is asked to contact Officer Joel Dale at 503-397-1521.

