Arson suspect accused of setting houses on fire 8 hours after release from jail

An arson suspect set two houses on fire eight hours after he was released from jail on arson charges, according to police.

Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on the 51000 block of Southwest 4th Street in Scappoose at 8:05 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined the home was vacant and the fire was intentionally set. While crews were at the scene, 35-year-old Daniel Fahrenwald approached an officer and admitted setting the house on fire, according to police.

Fahrenwald was previously arrested on Aug. 7, 2016 after investigators said he set several fires in the Scappoose area that included two homes.

He was released from jail in connection with those cases at noon Friday.

After responding to the fire on 4th Street on Friday night, crews responded to another house fire a few blocks away on Southwest Sequoia Street at 10:15 p.m.

Investigators said the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire.

Police said Fahrenwald admitted setting that fire first after his release from jail, but he thought the fire was out.

Fahrenwald was again booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, reckless burning, second-degree burglary and criminal trespass.

