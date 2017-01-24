Lane Co. woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husba - KPTV - FOX 12

Lane Co. woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

An Oregon woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband has pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce in a murder-for-hire plot.

Pamela Gygi of Lane County entered the plea Monday at the federal courthouse in Eugene.

Federal officials said Gygi paid a parolee to kill her ex-husband, but the parolee decided to instead alert the man to the plot.

The woman was arrested in July after the would-be hit man had several audio-recorded meetings with her.

Court documents state Gygi paid the hit man $600, and promised him a residence in California, the title to a 2005 Dodge Stratus and an online business.

