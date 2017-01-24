Woman hit by SUV, dragged in parking lot of Scappoose post office

A woman was hit by an SUV and dragged over a snow bank in the parking lot of the Scappoose post office.

Emergency crews responded to the scene last Wednesday. They arrived to find a 67-year-old woman down in the parking lot with severe injuries.

Investigators said an 83-year-old woman driving an SUV was pulling into a handicap parking spot when she hit the gas and struck the pedestrian.

The victim was dragged by the SUV and the driver slammed head-on into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

The SUV driver then hit another post office vehicle before traveling back over the snow bank and hitting a third vehicle, according to police.

The woman who was hit was taken to a Portland hospital. Her injuries were described by officers as severe, but not life-threatening.

The case was forwarded to the city prosecutor for review, according to police.

