Police: 18-year-old arrested at Scappoose HS for dealing pot via social media

An 18-year-old was detained at Scappoose High School and arrested after dealing marijuana on Snapchat and posting photos of his profits on Instagram, according to police.

A drug search warrant was served at a home on the 31000 block of Siercks Road in Scappoose the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Investigators said the search warrant was the result of information gathered from the social media accounts of 18-year-old Brayden Garza.

Police said Garza was selling marijuana on Snapchat and posted photos of himself with the money he received from the sales on Instagram.

Garza was detained at Scappoose High School while the search warrant was served at the Siercks Road home.

Police said the search warrant led to the seizure of 3 1/2 ounces of marijuana, scales, multiple prescription pills and other controlled substances.

Garza was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of marijuana.

Police said a second suspect was also arrested in connection with this case. Adrian Barrera-Mesinas, 35, was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

