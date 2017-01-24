Severe winter storms lead to removal of 300 downed trees in Forest Park

Around 330 downed trees have been removed from Forest Park as a result of snow and ice storms that have slammed the metro area since last month.

A Portland Parks & Recreation spokesman said the majority of the downed trees have fallen across Forest Park trails.

The department reports that at least 150 trees still need to be removed from throughout the parks system, and that is considered a conservative estimate.

A full inventory has not yet been completed on all 120 miles of soft-surface trails maintained by Portland Parks & Recreation.

The department's natural areas team will be focused on storm response and cleanup through the end of February.

Anyone who sees a tree emergency on city land, such as a downed tree or large branches on the ground, is asked to call 503-823-TREE to report it.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.