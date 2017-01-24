Police: Keizer felon caught in stolen SUV in Corvallis with meth - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Keizer felon caught in stolen SUV in Corvallis with meth, shotgun

Robert Steven Dailey, jail booking photo Robert Steven Dailey, jail booking photo
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

A felon was caught in a stolen SUV parked in Corvallis with methamphetamine and a 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle, according to police.

A Corvallis Police Department officer on patrol spotted a GMC Yukon parked near a business on the 400 block of Southwest 53rd Street at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday that appeared to be suspicious.

The officer said the man inside the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of meth.

The officer also reported seeing a 12-gauge shotgun and what appeared to be meth inside the SUV.

The SUV was then determined to have been stolen out of Woodburn.

Robert Steven Dailey, 36, of Keizer, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of meth and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Dailey was booked into the Benton County Jail with bail set at $75,000.

