Police: Keizer felon caught in stolen SUV in Corvallis with meth, shotgun

A woman and two young children were hit by a car and seriously injured in a Safeway parking lot in Vancouver.More >
A convicted child sex offender is in jail after an off-duty deputy spotted him at the Washington County Fair, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit arrested 17 men in an undercover operation.More >
Tualatin police are asking for help identifying three women they believe to be behind a brazen theft from a Mexican food store.More >
For the second time this year, an entire town in Oregon is up for sale, this one with a legacy of low populations.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday that appears to have the range to hit major US cities, experts say.More >
Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on Highway 20 when the driver drifted across the centerline and into the path of an eastbound Kawasaki motorcycle.More >
A Mississippi man who was killed by police in an apparent address mix-up was shot in the back of the head, a family attorney said.More >
Daniel Alvin Kerbs, a Woodburn police officer since 2015, is facing charges including sex abuse and online sexual corruption of a child.More >
