Happy Valley man's viral video denouncing flag-burning viewed more than 2 million times

In a Facebook video that has since gone viral, Happy Valley resident Eric Post spoke out against the flag burning, saying it disrespected veterans and fallen soldiers, like those at Willamette National Cemetery. (Eric Post)

Multiple demonstrators gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on January 20 to burn American flags as part of a larger protest marking the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (KPTV)

A local man's reaction to protesters burning the American flag is going viral.

Last Friday, protesters were burning American flags at Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of a larger protest marking the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

A Happy Valley man was so upset by those images that he went straight to Willamette National Cemetery and recorded a Facebook video.

Eric Post is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and he said he would go to the cemetery to ground himself and pay his respects to those who've sacrificed for their country.

Post said when he saw the flag being burned, his first impulse was not to go to the cemetery but rather to first talk to those protesters setting the flag on fire.

“I do know that the reason they're burning the flag is because they're hurting on some level. if I was going to understand what they were doing I needed to at least experience it,” he told FOX 12. “However, I also recognized I was pretty emotional, and so on the way downtown I got a text from my daughter and she said, ‘I love you, daddy.’”

That stopped Post in his tracks, and so instead of going downtown, he headed to Willamette National Cemetery.

Post said he believes in the right of the people in Pioneer Courthouse Square to protest and understands they are hurting. However, he wants them to know burning an American flag is hurtful too.

He talked about that in his heartfelt Facebook post that's been seen by more than two million people.

Now that so many people have responded to his peaceful message, Post hopes people stop yelling and start talking.

"I'm advocating for compassion, I'm advocating for people to pause,” he said. “When our reaction is anger, we have to know our intelligence goes down."

After Post put up the video Friday, he posted a second video offering to meet people at the cemetery and give them a tour. He says 100 people showed up on Sunday.

