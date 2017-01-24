Five people dead in Hubbard fire identified as missing family; murder-suicide suspected

Investigators at the scene in Hubbard where five bodies were found in a burned home. (KPTV)

Erin and Keith Kroeker and their three children. (Family photo/KPTV)

Five people found dead in the charred remains of a house fire in Hubbard have been positively identified as the family who lived on the property, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reports that the case of the Kroeker family is a homicide investigation specifically focused on murder-suicide.

Investigators were notified by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday that the two adults and three children whose bodies were recovered from the fire were the Kroekers.

Detectives said earlier this month that the bodies were consistent with the missing family who lived in the home.

Investigators said the three children were shot in the head and killed. Erin Kroeker died of blunt force trauma to the head and Keith Kroeker sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency crews responded to multiple fires on the property on Fobert Road Northeast on Jan. 3. One body was initially found and the fires were quickly determined to have been intentionally set.

The other bodies were discovered over the next few days. The size of the scene, the cold weather and the amount of destruction caused by the fires slowed the initial investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any other information about evidence collected at the scene or the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that they believe can be of use in the investigation is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-540-8079.

