Sheridan babysitter sentenced to jail for meth possession, endangering child

A Sheridan woman was sentenced to one month in jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor for an incident that occurred while she was babysitting a 4-year-old child last year.

Jill Michelle Auxier, 50, was arrested in March 2016.

She was babysitting for a friend and said she sat the child down to watch a movie as she took a shower. She was then unable to find the child when she came out of the bathroom.

Auxier searched the area around her home on the 700 block of Southwest 3rd Street, including at a nearby school. Teachers there contacted the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Auxier's home and said the child was found hiding under a chair in the living room. Deputies said meth and meth paraphernalia were discovered within reach of the child.

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and Auxier admitted smoking marijuana in the bathroom while the child watched TV.

Auxier pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced Tuesday to one month and ten days in jail, with credit for 30 of those days served in a treatment facility. She was ordered to undergo a drug treatment program and serve 1 1/2 years probation.

