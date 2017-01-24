Indictment: Clackamas Co. man accused of sexually abusing girl, delivering pot to minors

A Clackamas County man is facing charges of first-degree sex abuse and attempted rape involving a girl, according to court documents.

Brandon Joshua Entenman, 22, was arraigned Thursday on those charges, as well as charges of attempted sex abuse and delivery of a controlled substance to minors.

Court documents stated he touched a sexual or intimate part of a girl's body and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with the child on Oct. 29, 2016.

The 11-year-old girl's mother told FOX 12 following the incident that Entenman entered her Milwaukie-area apartment as her daughter's babysitter was walking the dog. She said the girl was in bed wearing headphones and had to fight Entenman off.

At that time, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation was underway, but charges were not filed until this month.

Court documents state Entenman is also facing charges of delivering marijuana to two other people under 18 years of age in July and October 2016.

Entenman pleaded not guilty in court last week and is being held in jail without bail for violating his parole in a previous case. He is scheduled to face trial on March 17.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.