Shotgun recovered in search for Salem man wanted for driving ove - KPTV - FOX 12

Shotgun recovered in search for Salem man wanted for driving over deputy's foot

Posted: Updated:
Levi Read, jail booking photo Levi Read, jail booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A wanted Salem man has been spotted in the area over the past two nights driving a stolen car and armed with a shotgun, according to deputies.

Levi Read, 27, has several felony warrants out for his arrest on charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police and assaulting a public safety officer.

Investigators said Read drove over a deputy's foot in a vehicle on July 1 while fleeing from law enforcement.

Deputies said they spotted and chased Read on Sunday night. They said he was driving a stolen car that he abandoned in the Labish Village area off Portland Road Northeast.

Deputies said Read was believed to be armed with a shotgun. When they returned to the same area after another sighting of the suspect on Monday night, they recovered the shotgun.

Read remains on the loose, however.

Read is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032 or text anonymous tips to 847411 and include "TipMCSO" followed by the message.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.