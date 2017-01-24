Driver sentenced to three years in prison for Vancouver hit-and-run crash

After a hit-and-run seriously injured a Vancouver man, the driver in the case was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Tuesday, Treven Perry faced a judge to learn his fate after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run crash that happened in March 2016.

On March 20, Perry crashed his 1995 Dodge Dakota into Ryan Moore, who was 20 years old at the time, and took off. Moore was hit from behind and was seriously injured.

Detectives say they found the truck with fresh damage, parked in Perry's parents' driveway.

According to court documents, Perry told detectives he dropped something in his truck while driving and swerved across the road when he went to pick it up. Perry said he was planning on calling 911 the next morning.

A jury convicted Perry last week to felony hit-and-run.

Before Perry learned his sentence on Tuesday, the victim's mother spoke directly to him, and Perry had a message for her as well.

"Ryan spent his 21 birthday in a wheelchair with a neck brace, arm cast and a leg cast, which is not how he was hoping to celebrate that day. I have watched him endure all the injuries and a month of daily injections, the rehab to walk again. Fortunately, Ryan survived and is healing but as a mother, I shouldn't have had to experience any of this with my son," said Ryan Moore's mother in court on Tuesday.

"I just wanted them to understand, the Moore family to understand that I have from the beginning been very upset about the situation on my part, that's really all I have to say," said Perry.

Perry was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 10 days already served. He also must pay more than $2,100 in restitution but that amount could change.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.