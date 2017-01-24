Frustration over UPS delivery delays lingering after winter storms

The snow and ice may be gone, but recent winter storms are still causing problems for UPS.

Right now, the company has more than 300,000 packages backlogged and stuck in its Portland hub. Nicole Jensen has been waiting for a work-related

package to arrive at her Gresham home for more than a week.



“Every day I get a notification – oh, it will come out tomorrow. And then the next day I get a notification, oh it’s been delayed due to weather,” said Jensen.



Jensen is a consultant for LuLaRoe clothing and she buys her inventory whole sale to sell online.

She’s been waiting for Valentine’s Day-themed items that are already paid for, but her order got delayed during the snow storms.

Jensen says her package is stuck at the UPS hub on Swan Island and she tried to pick it up in person. But she was told that since it’s on a truck in the yard, it’s considered to still be in transit so workers can’t open the truck.

Worse yet, Jensen claims a customer service agent told her that because so many packages are delayed and stuck in Portland and Tualatin, new packages are their first priority now.

Jensen says other people she knows who run small businesses like hers are suffering and she doesn’t feel UPS is doing enough to make things right.



“It’s all of these small businesses – local women who are just trying to provide for their families and they’re being told, you’re not a priority. So it’s just going to sit in out warehouse until we can get to it," she said.



In a statement emailed to FOX 12, UPS officials said the delivery delays are the result of highway closures in the last few weeks including I-84 between Troutdale and Boise. UPS stated all backlogged packages in the Portland Metro area will be delivered by this Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.