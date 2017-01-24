One man pleads guilty, other to face trial for suspected Hwy 99W speed racing death

Scene of deadly crash on Highway 99W near McMinnville in May. (Source: OSP)

Two men accused of street racing and causing a deadly crash on Highway 99W near McMinnville appeared in court Tuesday.

Last May, Jeremy Hopper II, 24, of Amity, and Andrew Olsen, 22, of Lafayette, were speed racing down Highway 99W near milepost 34 when Hopper lost control of his vehicle and spun across the median, hitting a van nearly head-on.

Witnesses estimated Hopper and Olson were driving at least 100 mph, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver of the van, Claudio Marquez, 43, of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Bonifacio Martinez Garcia, 34, of McMinnville, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Hopper's girlfriend, Natasha Fisher, was in his vehicle and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She remains in a hospital in a vegetative state.

Olsen pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hopper and his attorney asked for a continuance. The attorney says a mechanical issue caused his car to crash, and they want the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

The court denied their motion and the trial for Hopper is set to begin on Jan. 31.

After pleading guilty, Olsen will soon face a judge for sentencing at a later date.

