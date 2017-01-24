Airbnb launches 'One Host, One Home' policy in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Airbnb launches 'One Host, One Home' policy in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Airbnb announced they will be launching their "One Host, One Home" policy in Portland starting January 30.

This new policy will allow Airbnb to block local users from listing multiple properties which violates city rules.

Airbnb said they are concerned about the housing crisis and want to stop businesses from converting homes into illegal hotels.

Portland isn't the first city the company has issued this policy for. 

"One Host, One Home" was launched in New York City and San Francisco in November.

