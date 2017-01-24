Police searching for McMinnville bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed a McMinnville bank Tuesday night.

Police said at 5:20 p.m. they responded to a report of a robbery at an OnPoint Community Credit Union, located at 2430 Northeast McDonald Lane.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank northbound on foot along NE McDonald Lane with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, average build and unshaven. He was wearing a grey colored hooded jacket over a grey colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the McMinnville Police Tip Line at 503-434-2337.

