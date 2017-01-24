Beaverton School District announces plan to make up snow days

The Beaverton School District has come up with a plan to make up lost instructional time due to inclement weather.

The district listened to suggestions by students, staff, parents and the community, and have made their final decision on how to make up the nine snow days the district has had this year.

According to the district, they will be restoring six schools days and extending the first semester one week. First semester will end February 10 instead of February 3.

Days to be restored for students:

Elementary:

February 3, March 10, April 28, June 22 and conferences (2 days).

Middle School:

February 3, March 10, June 22 and conferences (3 days).

High School:

February 3, March 10, June 22 and finals early release (3 days).

