Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, January 25

Here are the links featured MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, January 25:

A very Portland food delivery service is seeing a boom in business thanks to New Year's resolution dieters! Urban Roots delivers farm-to-table, locally sourced gluten-free organic paleo meals to your doorstep twice a week. The chef behind Urban Roots started the business because he has celiac disease, an intestinal disorder that means he has to avoid gluten at all costs. He says for most people, avoiding gluten is pretty easy these days but sticking to a paleo diet can still be a challenge. He says Urban Roots offers an easy solution. Learn more at UrbanGourmetDelivery.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.