Laika Studios in Hillsboro is continuing its Oscar nomination streak with the fourth of its four films getting the attention of Hollywood.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” is up for both Best Animated Feature and Visual Effects at this year's Academy Awards.

MORE got to sit down with the director of the movie and the president and CEO, Travis Knight, just a few hours after he heard the big announcement.

