On the Go with Joe at Clowns Without Borders

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Northwest Portland hanging out with a couple of professional clowns.

Clowns Without Borders is an organization that helps entertain kids in war zones, refugee camps and crisis areas all over the world.

Every year, they hold a fundraiser at the Alberta Rose Theatre to help show people what they are all about.

The fundraiser takes place Friday. Learn more at AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.

