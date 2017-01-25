Reward offered in deadly shooting at Gresham home; no suspects identified

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 to catch the suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a man at a Gresham home.

Police responded to an alarm on Southeast 176th Place at 4:30 a.m. Friday. Officers said there was evidence of forced entry into the home.

Inside, police found 46-year-old Eddie Laroy Wallace dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that Wallace was the victim of a homicide.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and police said there is no suspect information in this case at this time.

A reward is being offered for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

