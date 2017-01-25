Reward offered in deadly shooting at Gresham home; no suspects i - KPTV - FOX 12

Reward offered in deadly shooting at Gresham home; no suspects identified

Posted: Updated:
Eddie Laroy Wallace (Photo released by Crime Stoppers of Oregon/Gresham PD) Eddie Laroy Wallace (Photo released by Crime Stoppers of Oregon/Gresham PD)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 to catch the suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a man at a Gresham home.

Police responded to an alarm on Southeast 176th Place at 4:30 a.m. Friday. Officers said there was evidence of forced entry into the home.

Inside, police found 46-year-old Eddie Laroy Wallace dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that Wallace was the victim of a homicide.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and police said there is no suspect information in this case at this time.

A reward is being offered for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.