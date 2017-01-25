Sandy bookkeeper sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $58K in the - KPTV - FOX 12

Sandy bookkeeper sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $58K in theft case

Paula Prosch, jail booking photo Paula Prosch, jail booking photo
A former bookkeeper at a Sandy business was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $58,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft and forgery charges.

Paula Lorraine Prosch, 36, was arrested in October 2015. The Sandy Police Department received a report about an employee, Prosch, embezzling money from a business.

The investigation, including a forensic examination of the company's accounts, revealed that Prosch stole "a significant amount of money using different methods," according to police.

Detectives said none of the money has been recovered.

Prosch was sentenced in court Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree theft and five counts of first-degree forgery.

