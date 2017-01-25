Resolution to declare Forest Grove a sanctuary city fails

The city of Forest Grove will not be a sanctuary city.

The City Council voted 3-3 Monday on a resolution sponsored by the mayor to declare Forest Grove a sanctuary city. Tie votes result in a failure for the resolution, according to a city spokesperson.

Multnomah County, Portland, Beaverton and Corvallis are among the government bodies that previously made sanctuary designations, stating people in those areas would be treated equally regardless of their immigration status.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to block federal grants for sanctuary cities.

Forest Grove's failed resolution proposed to ensure safety and services for people in the city, "without fear of reprisal based solely on federal immigration status, in accordance with current Oregon law."

Forest Grove's background documents on the resolution said state law "essentially makes Oregon a 'sanctuary state.'"

Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820 states, "No law enforcement agency of the State of Oregon or of any political subdivision of the state shall use agency moneys, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration law."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday after Trump's executive action that, "Under my leadership as mayor, the city of Portland will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people, regardless of immigration status."

Wheeler said that approach is consistent with Oregon state law and the Fourth and Tenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

In May, students at Forest Grove High School walked out of class in response to a banner posted in the cafeteria that said, "Build a Wall," in reference to Trump's then-campaign promise of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

