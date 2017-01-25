Freddy Adu will join preseason practice with Timbers - KPTV - FOX 12

Freddy Adu will join preseason practice with Timbers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Freddy Adu will train with the Portland Timbers during the preseason, the team said Wednesday.

Adu, 27, is expected to join the Timbers this week in training camp in Tucson, Arizona, the team said.

When he was 14, Adu was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, going to D.C. United. He is the youngest player to score a goal in league history.

He left MLS for the first time in 2007 and bounced around Europe before a two-year stint with the Philadelphia Union from 2011-13. Overall, he played for 13 teams in 13 years.

Adu most recently played for the NASL's Tampa Bay Rowdies but parted ways with the team last year.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.