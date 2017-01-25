Portland could lose around $50M in grants from Trump targeting sanctuary cities

The city of Portland could stand to lose around $50 million in federal and state grants due to its sanctuary city designation.

That's just over 1 percent of the city's budget.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to block federal grants for sanctuary cities.

The city of Portland's budget for fiscal year 2015-2016 was $3.7 billion. The city received nearly $49 million in federal and state grants for the fiscal year.

The city's budget office included state grants in the total because it's possible some of those funds originated from a federal program.

The total was also a bit more than usual, as it includes $9 million in FEMA funds in response to a 2015 storm.

The total in federal and state grants works out to around 1.3 percent of Portland's budget for fiscal year 2015-2016.

The fiscal year starts July 1.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday, in response to Trump's executive action regarding sanctuary cities, that Portland will "resist these policies."

"We will not be complicit in the deportation of our neighbors. Under my leadership as mayor, the city of Portland will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people regardless of immigration status," Wheeler said.

