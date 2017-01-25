Police arrest 14 people during protest throughout Portland

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau quickly responded to groups of protesters gathering in the downtown area and blocking transit lines.

FOX 12 was on hand as officers detained protesters who were blocking a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southwest Yamhill and 6th Avenue.

In total, Portland police said 14 people were arrested throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Six people were arrested at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street:

Shayne Reanne Sellers, 22, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; Lucy Elizabeth Smith, 34, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with Public Transportation; Micah Isaiah Rhodes, 23, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Parole Violation (Oregon Youth Authority); Robert Lee West, 51, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; Elijah Jorgensen, 18, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with Public Transportation; and Anya Danielle Noftsier, 30, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with Public Transportation.

Four people were arrested in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Davis Street:

Rachael Balnius, 18, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; James Christopher Linn, 20, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; Billy Marvin Ellison, 18, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; and Christopher Klehr Brooks, 19, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Two people were arrested in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Madison Street:

Samuel Jerome Resnick, 25, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree; and Evan Timothy Burchfield, 30, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Police said two 17-year-olds were taken into custody and later released with a traffic citation.

Those arrested were taken to the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned at a later time.

Police said Rhodes will be arraigned on his parole violation on Thursday.

Protesters are now blocking the street at Southwest Yamhill and 6th. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mTa4vijSlX — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) January 25, 2017

As bystanders looked on, some of whom said they just wanted to get home, Portland police pulled protesters to the ground and took them into custody.

Some people were in support of police stepping in.

"I believe that standing up for what you believe in is right, but stopping traffic isn’t the way to do it,” said Molly Nelsen.

Others felt the police response was too aggressive.

"Some of the arrests are probably necessary to help the people around, but others may be taken too far,” said Angela Wyatt.

Angela Wyatt agrees with the passion behind the protests, but doesn’t agree with their method.

"I definitely see where they’re coming from and how they’re viewing the situation as something that will affect their lives negatively, but there are also different and more positive outcomes instead of obstructing other people’s lives,” said Wyatt.

Right now on SW Yamhill & 6th. Woman behind me: "some of us just want to get home." @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/t4whDZiNko — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 25, 2017

Cops just showed up, tackle people in street. People on sidewalk cheer. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7MQLLZ6v91 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 25, 2017

Officers soon had cleared the downtown intersection and normal traffic resumed.

Protesters at the scene who were not taken into custody by police were heard making plans to break into smaller groups to take action around the city. One group got on a MAX train to the east side of the city, marched across the Steel Bridge and then down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, blocking traffic along the way.

Some protesters were seen wearing gas masks, while others attempted to pull a dumpster into the street on Southwest Taylor.

Protesters tried unsuccessfully to pull this dumpster out into the street on Southwest Taylor. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CFVsMt6CKB — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) January 26, 2017

Earlier Wednesday, protesters repeatedly disrupted the Portland City Council meeting. Mayor Ted Wheeler agreed to meet with protesters outside City Hall after the meeting.

The mayor took heated questions from protesters for around 30 minutes at Terry Schrunk Plaza in a gathering that grew contentious as it went along.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.