Massage therapist sentenced to two years in prison for sex abuse

Benjamin Thomas Collura being escorted from the courtroom Wednesday. (KPTV) Benjamin Thomas Collura being escorted from the courtroom Wednesday. (KPTV)
A massage therapist who pleaded guilty to sex abuse involving customers was sentenced to two years in prison.

Benjamin Thomas Collura, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse earlier this month.

He was sentenced in court Wednesday.

Collura was initially arrested in March 2016. A woman said he abused her while working as a message therapist at River's Edge Hotel & Spa in southwest Portland.

Within a week, five more people came forward saying they were also abused by Collura when he worked at River's Edge and previously for Massage Envy.

Collura worked at Massage Envy locations in John's Landing and in the Lloyd District between 2010 and 2013, according to police.

The manager of River's Edge released a statement at the time of Collura's arrest and said Collura had been fired.

According to court documents, Collura initially denied the allegations to detectives, but eventually confessed. 

Along with two years in prison, Collura must register as a sex offender and serve five years probation.

