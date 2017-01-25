Rent doubling for residents at NE Portland apartment complex

Residents at the Normandy Apartments on Northeast Killingsworth got notices on their doors late last month saying that rent was increasing by 100 percent or more. (KPTV)

Dozens of families in northeast Portland may have to find a new place to live after learning their rent is doubling in the next three months.

Residents at the Normandy Apartments on Northeast Killingsworth got notices on their doors late last month saying that rent was increasing by 100 percent or more.

The apartment buildings are in the midst of repairs and construction and that's why managers claim they have to charge more.

Resident Jennifer Bollinger is married with three children and currently pays $620 for her apartment. If Bollinger wants to stay, she says she has to reapply, put down a new security deposit and her rent will go up to $1,280.

For some families that are already struggling, Bollinger says they were blindsided.

"Just very angry and stressed out. My husband has a lot of stress because he has to come up with the money for it, he's the one that pays the rent. So yeah, when I got the letter, I was in tears," said Bollinger.

First Class Property Management manages the property and in a statement the company said: "The owners intentions for the rent increase was to be able to begin making much needed repairs due to the prolonged neglect at this property."

First Class Property Management went on to say that they don't own the property and that they "are bound by contract to honor the owner's decisions regarding the property. This includes all rent increases as long as they are within legal guidelines."

Residents at the Normandy Apartments say their rent will go up on April 1.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.