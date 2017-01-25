Audubon Society still cleaning up damage after December windstorm

Weeks after a major wind storm brought down trees near the Audubon Society in Northwest Portland, the clean up is still underway.

Several large trees and a landslide have come down over the trail system on the property.

The facilities manager told FOX 12 much of the damage happened in the December windstorm, but then in the recent snow, he was here shoveling and heard more trees come down.

Some of the trees are huge hemlocks, including one that is five feet in diameter. The facilities manager said he had just finished removing a similar tree in that same spot when it came down.

The Audubon Society in Northwest Portland is 150 acres with more than four and a half miles of trail, and some remain off limits, covered not only in downed trees but also snow and ice.

A team of volunteers are currently working hard to clean up the mess.

“We actually have an old growth forest that you can’t get to right now that has trees that are 200 and 300 years old so they’re very massive. Those, thank goodness, are still standing," said Deanna Sawtelle with the Audubon Society of Portland.

There is still a lot of damage on the property and the facilities manager says it could take six weeks to clear everything up.

