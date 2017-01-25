Group gathers outside of City Hall to demand more help for Portland's homeless

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside City Hall Wednesday morning to demand more help for Portland's homeless.

The event was also a memorial for a baby who was found dead with a homeless mother during one of the recent winter storms.

There were conflicting reports on whether the baby died of exposure of was stillborn, but the death has called attention to the city's homeless crisis.

"This is about the fact this mother was living outside and her baby died and nobody helped her, that nobody brought her inside," said one demonstrator.

The group "Free Radical" is asking Mayor Ted Wheeler to name specific actions to deal with homelessness.

