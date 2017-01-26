Police officer injured while rescuing person from NE Portland hotel fire

A Portland police officer was injured Wednesday night after helping a person escape a fire on the fourth floor of a hotel.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to the Comfort Inn on Northeast 102nd and Sandy at 6:45 p.m. on the report of a fire.

A police officer arrived shortly before fire crews did and found the manager of the hotel trying to make entry to a fourth floor unit but was having difficulty.

The police officer forced the door open and rescued the single occupant in the unit. The police officer was injured in the rescue but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The person rescued was taken to Emanuel Hospital and is in serious condition.

FOX 12 spoke with a few people who were a few doors down, who could smell the smoke and heard someone banging on the window to get out.

"The door, there was like water coming out, then when you walked by, you can feel the heat of it," said Carmelita Ochoa.

"One of the workers here was trying to get in the door but she was having troubles, and then she says 'get out' so we all left," said Janice Wright.

Fire Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

PF&R Chief Mike Myers thanked the officer for helping protecting the people of Portland.

"Protecting the residents of Portland is the priority of both Portland Police and Portland Fire & Rescue. I made a promise to reduce fire deaths in the city of Portland and today I thanked a Portland Police Officer for helping me keep that commitment. I thank him and I thank the firefighters who made sure he got the care and support he needed. We are in this together," said Myers.

