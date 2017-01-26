PPS board releases part of their plan to make up for snow days - KPTV - FOX 12

PPS board releases part of their plan to make up for snow days

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Public Schools has announced part of its plan to make up for snow days.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education voted to restore some of the days missed by canceling all late start and early release days.

PPS will also be extending the school year by an additional day with the last day being June 14.

The school is continuing to review this year's calendar to make up for the other lost days.

