Lillard, McCollum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98

Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 on Wednesday night, capping Portland's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team's 1977 NBA championship.

CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Blazers, who have won 11 straight regular-season games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams with 31 points, including six 3-pointers. The Lakers were coming off a 122-73 loss at Dallas on Sunday, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

Mason Plumlee had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who defeated the Celtics in Boston 127-123 in overtime Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Portland was without Ed Davis for the second straight game because of a left wrist injury, and Maurice Harkless, who has a calf injury.

The Lakers didn't have D'Angelo Russell for the second straight game because of a sprained right knee and calf.

