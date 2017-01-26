Portland International Auto Show kicks off Thursday - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland International Auto Show kicks off Thursday at the Oregon Convention Center. 

FOX 12 got a sneak peek at the annual event Wednesday night. There are more than 500 new cars and trucks on display, many that will be seen for the first time in the Northwest.

Technology is taking center stage at this year’s show, showing off new technology in cars.

The Portland International Auto Show is open Thursday through Sunday at the Convention Center. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.