2 hurt in shooting at NE Portland strip club, gang enforcement team investigating

Two people were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting broke out at a strip club in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning. 

Portland police responded to Club SinRock at 12035 Northeast Glisan Street around 2:44 a.m. to the report of a fight and shooting.

Officers said they arrived to find one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private car around 3:09 a.m. Police said the 33-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

Witnesses told police that there was an altercation in the parking lot of Club SinRock before the shooting. The shooter, described as black man, left the scene in a white SUV. 

PPB's Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Portland Police Bureau. 

