On the Go with Joe at the Portland International Auto Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Portland International Auto Show

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the convention center checking out all different types of cars at the Portland International Auto Show.

The event features dozens of cars of all makes and models, perfect for any car enthusiast.

The show takes place Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Learn more at PortlandAutoShow.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.