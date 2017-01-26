Fred Meyer removes, recalls cupcakes with unlisted allergens

Fred Meyer customers may want to be on the lookout for carrot cupcakes that may contain milk or soy but their labels don’t list the potential allergens.

Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes have been removed from Fred Meyer stores’ bakery departments in Oregon, Washington state and Idaho due to a potential health hazard. Stores in Alaska have also removed the cupcakes.

Cupcakes affected include those sold in six, 12 and 25 packs with labels saying “Sell By 1/30/167 OR BEFORE.”

Fred Meyer announced the Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes recall on Tuesday and alerted customers with its recall notification system, which informs customers about recalled Class 1 products by using register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who are allergic to milk or soy should not eat the cupcakes to avoid the risk of a severe reaction.

If customers have any questions about the recall, they can contact Fred Meyer owner The Kroger Company at (800) 576-4377.

In its recall materials, Fred Meyer wrote “We are sorry for this inconvenience. Your safety is important to us.”

