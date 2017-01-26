Sheriff: Five men arrested for luring children online in Douglas County

Five Douglas County men have been arrested on charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child, according to deputies. (Jail booking photos provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Five men have been arrested for luring children online for sexual contact in Douglas County, according to deputies.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said while similar cases have been covered extensively nationwide, online luring of children has become a growing concern in their community.

Detectives began investigating several men in November 2016 leading to multiple arrests.

Deputies said five men were arrested in separate cases on charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.

None of the suspects were acting in concert with each other, according to detectives.

The suspects were identified Thursday as Gerald Sanders, 41, of Idleyld Park; David Campbell, 61, of Roseburg; Richard Tuell, 39, of Winston; Jesse Kelley, 22, of Roseburg; Michael Geisler, 23, of Myrtle Creek.

During the course of the investigation, Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives forwarded information regarding similar acts to law enforcement in several other states where people were soliciting children online for sexual purposes.

Deputies encourage parents to talk to their children about dangers online and educate themselves by checking social media apps and pages, while also using parental controls to monitor a child's screen time.

More safety information can be found at netsmartz.org/InternetSafety.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.