Woman accused of murdering son charged with criminal mistreatment of other child

A woman accused of murdering her 12-year-old son is now facing criminal mistreatment charges involving another son.

Amy Marie Robertson, 38, was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated murder, murder by abuse and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

She was arrested earlier this month after her son, Caden Berry, was found dead in an apartment on the 100 block of Garland Way North.

An autopsy determined he died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

Robertson made her initial court appearance Jan. 17. She could be heard sobbing, but the judge would not allow her face to be shown during the hearing.

This week, a grand jury indicted Robertson on additional charges. The indictment states she "previously engaged in a pattern and practice of assault or torture" of a second son.

Court documents state between March 2015 and March 2016, Robertson "did unlawfully and knowingly cause physical injury" to her other 14-year-old son.

Robertson pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. The judge again would not allow her face to be shown on camera.

