Major makeover set to begin at Pioneer Courthouse Square

Major repairs and renovations are set to being at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The project, the largest funded by the Parks Replacement Bond passed by voters in 2014, gets underway Monday. Substantial completion of the work is expected by the end of July.

The renovations will include fixing a leaking roof, modernizing old restrooms and refreshing the square's signature bricks.

Any bricks with names on them that are impacted by the construction will be replaced with original inscriptions in a similar location.

Pioneer Square's iconic "Umbrella Man" is also getting some much needed care. The 460-pound bronze sculpture will be stored offsite for six months while it receives a surface cleaning, some fresh paint and a hot wax protective finish.

All businesses located in Pioneer Courthouse Square will remain open during construction. Events will also take place in the area outside the construction.

Public restrooms in the square will be closed. Signs will direct people to other nearby public restrooms.

Pioneer Courthouse Square opened in 1984 and is one of the most visited public sites in Oregon.

A public celebration is planned for noon Feb. 6 to mark the start of construction.

For an overview of the renovation project, go to parksreplacementbond.org.

