No Blazers voted to All-Star Game; Lillard left off roster again

Damian Lillard
For the second year in a row, Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been left off the NBA All-Star Game roster.

Lillard and fellow Blazers guard C.J. McCollum were among the notable snubs when the All-Star reserves were announced Thursday.

The Blazers have struggled so far this season, with a record of 20-27 as of Thursday. They are battling to earn a playoff spot, but would currently be on the outside looking in.

Last season, despite not being picked as an All-Star, Lillard earned All-NBA Second Team honors at the end of the season.

The Blazers next game is against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

For more on the All-Star Game rosters, go to NBA.com.

