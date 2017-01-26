Man who spent 30 years in prison sentenced to 20 more for rape w - KPTV - FOX 12

Man who spent 30 years in prison sentenced to 20 more for rape while on parole

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Peacock (KPTV file image from previous court appearance) Thomas Peacock (KPTV file image from previous court appearance)
Thomas Peacock, Multnomah County Jail booking photo Thomas Peacock, Multnomah County Jail booking photo
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A man on parole who sexually assaulted a woman on the Springwater Corridor after serving 30 years behind bars has been sentenced to 20 more years in prison.

Thomas Peacock, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree kidnapping.

He was arrested in March 2016. According to court documents, a family member told police that Peacock matched the description of a wanted rape suspect.

Police asked for the public's help locating the man who attacked a woman on the trail near Southwest Highland Drive in Gresham.

The 22-year-old woman was riding her bicycle when she got a flat tire. She flagged down a man on a mountain bike, believing he might have had a pump in his backpack.

The woman told FOX 12 last March that Peacock pretended to help her, before grabbing the knife that she carries for protection and turning it against her.

Peacock held the knife to the woman's throat and said if she screamed, he would kill her.

The victim said she was dragged into a wooded area just off the trail and sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

The woman finally got away when she told Peacock she was only 12 years old.

“He started getting upset, and he was like, ‘Oh I thought you were one of those homeless girls on the bike trail,’ and I told him I was just a kid, so he started to apologize and freak out,” the woman told FOX 12 last year. “So, I took my two seconds and ran. Not that it justifies anything. If I was 12-years-old, or a homeless women, it shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Peacock spent more than 30 years in prison - from January 1984 until August 2015 - for charges including attempted aggravated murder, burglary and robbery. 

A warrant was issued for his arrest by the parole board in October 2015.

Along with 20 years in prison, Peacock was ordered Thursday to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

  • Man who spent 30 years in prison sentenced to 20 more for rape while on paroleMore>>

  • Victim of Gresham sexual assault: 'I feared for my life'

    Victim of Gresham sexual assault: 'I feared for my life'

    Friday, March 25 2016 8:49 PM EDT2016-03-26 00:49:29 GMT
    A Portland woman said she was just lookin for help with a flat tire on her bike when she was sexually assaulted on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham. (KPTV)A Portland woman said she was just lookin for help with a flat tire on her bike when she was sexually assaulted on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham. (KPTV)

    A Portland woman who was held at knife point and sexually assaulted by a stranger on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham last week is sharing her powerful story about how she got away. 

    More >

    A Portland woman who was held at knife point and sexually assaulted by a stranger on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham last week is sharing her powerful story about how she got away. 

    More >
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.