Man who spent 30 years in prison sentenced to 20 more for rape while on parole

A man on parole who sexually assaulted a woman on the Springwater Corridor after serving 30 years behind bars has been sentenced to 20 more years in prison.

Thomas Peacock, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree kidnapping.

He was arrested in March 2016. According to court documents, a family member told police that Peacock matched the description of a wanted rape suspect.

Police asked for the public's help locating the man who attacked a woman on the trail near Southwest Highland Drive in Gresham.

The 22-year-old woman was riding her bicycle when she got a flat tire. She flagged down a man on a mountain bike, believing he might have had a pump in his backpack.

The woman told FOX 12 last March that Peacock pretended to help her, before grabbing the knife that she carries for protection and turning it against her.

Peacock held the knife to the woman's throat and said if she screamed, he would kill her.

The victim said she was dragged into a wooded area just off the trail and sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

The woman finally got away when she told Peacock she was only 12 years old.

“He started getting upset, and he was like, ‘Oh I thought you were one of those homeless girls on the bike trail,’ and I told him I was just a kid, so he started to apologize and freak out,” the woman told FOX 12 last year. “So, I took my two seconds and ran. Not that it justifies anything. If I was 12-years-old, or a homeless women, it shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Peacock spent more than 30 years in prison - from January 1984 until August 2015 - for charges including attempted aggravated murder, burglary and robbery.

A warrant was issued for his arrest by the parole board in October 2015.

Along with 20 years in prison, Peacock was ordered Thursday to register as a sex offender.

